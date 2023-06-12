News & Insights

Reliance suspends diesel exports from Sikka due to cyclone -traders

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

June 12, 2023 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by Mohi Narayan for Reuters ->

By Mohi Narayan

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries RELI.NS, which operates the world's largest refining complex in Jamnagar, has suspended exports of diesel and other oil products from India's Sikka port because of a cyclone off India's west coast, traders said on Monday.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Mohi Narayan Editing by David Goodman )

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.