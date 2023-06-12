Reliance suspends diesel exports from Sikka due to cyclone -traders

By Mohi Narayan

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries RELI.NS, which operates the world's largest refining complex in Jamnagar, has suspended exports of diesel and other oil products from India's Sikka port because of a cyclone off India's west coast, traders said on Monday.

