Reliance Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving Its Performance?

Shares of Reliance, Inc. RS scaled a new 52-week high of $394.62 yesterday before retracing to close the session at $391.59.

The company’s shares have gained 26.9% in a year compared with the industry’s growth of 59.1%.

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RS currently has a market capitalization of roughly $20 billion and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Let’s take a look at the factors that are driving RS stock.

What’s Aiding RS Stock?

RS recorded adjusted earnings of $5.16 per share for the first quarter of 2026. It outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.63.

The company is benefiting from strong demand in the non-residential construction market, its largest end market by volume. Demand improved in the first quarter of 2026, driven by public infrastructure projects, heavy civil construction, data centers, energy infrastructure and manufacturing activity.

Through its AMI Metals subsidiary, the company also secured major Department of Homeland Security border wall contracts that are expected to support revenue growth. In addition, demand for its toll processing services in the automotive sector has remained steady, supported by recent capacity investments and operational flexibility. The company is also seeing improving demand from semiconductor, defense, shipbuilding, industrial machinery and nuclear-related markets, particularly those linked to small modular reactor programs.

Reliance continues to strengthen its growth profile through acquisitions aimed at expanding its geographic reach, product offerings and value-added processing capabilities. Major acquisitions, including Metals USA, Tubular Steel, Best Manufacturing, Ferguson, All Metals, Fry Steel Company and Merfish United, have enhanced its service center network, diversified its end markets and broadened its exposure to higher-margin products.

More recent acquisitions such as Rotax, Admiral Metals, Nu-Tech Precision Metals, Southern Steel Supply, Cooksey Iron & Metal Co. and American Alloy further support the company’s strategy of investing in high-quality businesses, expanding its processing capabilities and increasing its presence in attractive growth markets across the United States.

Reliance is dedicated to delivering value to its investors, backed by a strong liquidity position. It repurchased $234 million of stock at an average price of $299 per share in the first quarter. The company’s board has raised its quarterly dividend by 4.2% to $1.25 per share.

Reliance, Inc. Price and Consensus

Reliance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reliance, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Albemarle Corporation ALB, Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd. ASM and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS.

Albemarle currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ALB beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing once, with the average earnings surprise being 74.5%. The company's shares have soared 220.3% in the past year.

Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.95%. The company's shares have soared 95.5% in the past year.

Avino Silver currently has a Zacks Rank #2. ASM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 125%. The company's shares have soared 119.2% in the past year.

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Reliance, Inc. (RS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.