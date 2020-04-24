Reliance Steel's (RS) Q1 Earnings Beat, Sales Lag Estimates

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS posted profits of $61.7 million or 92 cents per share in the first quarter of 2020, down from $190.1 million or $2.80 in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.45 that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10.



Reliance Steel recorded net sales of $2,572.9 million, down around 13% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,653 million.

Volumes and Pricing



Shipments rose 6.8% sequentially owing to a relatively healthy demand environment. Moreover, demand in non-residential construction was solid during the first quarter with ongoing strength in shipment volumes of tubing and carbon steel structural products.



Average prices per ton sold in the first quarter fell 11% year over year to $1,742. Prices also declined 1.2% on a sequential-comparison basis.



Financials



Reliance Steel ended the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $172.1 million, up 28.4% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,772.3 million, down 21.5% year over year.



The company generated cash flow from operations of $170.8 million, up 45.7% year over year.



The company repurchased $300 million of its common stock or 3.3 million shares in the first quarter. As of Mar 31, it had around 3.1 million shares available for repurchase under the stock repurchase program. The company’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 62.5 cents per share on Apr 21, which is payable on Jun 12 to stockholders of record as of May 29.



Outlook



Reliance Steel did not provide any projections for the second quarter due to macroeconomic uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Per the company, future demand trends, metal pricing and conditions in the end markets that it serves could not be predicted at present.



However, the company believes that demand trends may recover once construction activities increase after coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted. The sudden closure of many automotive OEMs as well as steel and aluminum mills in mid-March has considerably reduced demand. This resulted in cutting production at the company’s toll processing operations in the United States and Mexico. Further, the duration of closures is uncertain at present. Notably, Reliance Steel believes that it is well positioned to support higher production levels when the automotive market recovers.



Price Performance



Reliance Steel’s shares have lost 5.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 30.4% decline.





