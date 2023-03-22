Reliance Steel (RS) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Reliance Steel (RS) closed at $247.51, marking a -1.21% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the metals service-center company had gained 3.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Reliance Steel as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Reliance Steel to post earnings of $5.69 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.42%.

RS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.41 per share and revenue of $14.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -28.7% and -13.93%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Reliance Steel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.16% higher within the past month. Reliance Steel is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Reliance Steel is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.7. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.7.

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

