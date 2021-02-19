Reliance Steel (RS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS posted profits of $129.6 million or $2.01 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020, down around 22% from $165.6 million or $2.44 per share in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.00.



The company recorded net sales of $2,134.1 million, down around 13% year over year. The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,103.3 million. The company saw improved demand in nearly all the end markets it serves in the quarter.

Volumes and Pricing

Shipments fell roughly 8% year over year and also declined 1% sequentially in the fourth quarter. The sequential decline is attributable to the seasonal slowdown associated with customer holiday-related shutdowns and fewer shipping days.



Demand in non-residential construction, the company’s biggest market, remained steady during the reported quarter on healthy bidding activity and strong product pricing. Moreover, the company witnessed strong demand for the toll processing services that it provides to the automotive market as automotive original equipment manufacturers and steel and aluminum mills continue to ramp up production following shutdowns in the second quarter. Reliance Steel also witnessed strength across semiconductor and aerospace defense markets along with a strong rebound in heavy industry in the fourth quarter. However, softness continued in commercial aerospace and energy.



Average prices per ton sold in the fourth quarter fell roughly 5% year over year to $1,683. Prices, however, rose around 5% on a sequential comparison basis.

FY20 Results

Earnings (as reported) for full-year 2020 were $5.66 per share, down from earnings of $10.34 per share a year ago. Revenues dropped roughly 20% year over year to $8,811.9 million for the full year.

Financials

Reliance Steel ended 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $683.5 million, a nearly four-fold year-over-year increase. Long-term debt was $1,638.9 million, up around 8% year over year.



The company generated cash flow from operations of $1,173 million in 2020, down around 10% year over year.



Reliance Steel also repurchased shares worth $337.3 million and paid $164.1 million in dividends in 2020.

Outlook

Moving ahead, Reliance Steel expects overall demand to continue to improve in the first quarter of 2021. It remains optimistic about business conditions in the majority of its end markets.



Reliance Steel expects tons sold to be up 10-12% in the first quarter compared to the prior quarter. Moreover, it envisions the favorable metals pricing environment, mainly for carbon and stainless steel products, to continue in the first quarter on improving demand and the significant mill price hikes that took effect in the fourth quarter with some continuing into early 2021. Reliance Steel expects its average selling price per ton sold for the first quarter to be up 12-14% on a sequential comparison basis.



Factoring in these expectations, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in the band of $3.40-$3.50 for the first quarter.

Price Performance

Reliance Steel’s shares are up 8.3% over a year against the industry’s 21.1% decline.

