Reliance Steel (RS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS posted profits of $266.9 million or $4.12 per share in the first quarter of 2021, up from $61.7 million or 92 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $4.10 per share, up from $2.45 in the year-ago quarter. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.69.



The company recorded net sales of $2,838.4 million, up around 10% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,721.3 million. The company saw improved demand in many of its end markets and strong metals pricing in the quarter.

Volumes and Pricing

Shipments fell roughly 4% year over year, but rose around 11% sequentially in the first quarter. The sequential rise is attributable to healthy demand.



Demand in non-residential construction, the company’s biggest market, improved during the reported quarter and is approaching pre-pandemic levels. Moreover, the company witnessed improved demand for the toll processing services that it provides to the automotive market as automotive original equipment manufacturers and steel and aluminum mills continue to ramp up production. Reliance Steel also witnessed strength across semiconductor and aerospace defense markets along with continued improvement in heavy industry in the first quarter.



Average prices per ton sold in the first quarter went up 16% year over year to $2,020. Prices also rose around 20% on a sequential comparison basis.

Financials

Reliance Steel ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $760.3 million, a more than four-fold year-over-year increase. Long-term debt was $1,639.7 million, down around 7% year over year.



The company generated cash flow from operations of $161.8 million in the first quarter.

Outlook

Moving ahead, Reliance Steel remains optimistic about business conditions in the majority of its end markets. However, it sees factors that affected shipment levels in the first quarter such as supply chain disruptions for many of its customers and metal supply constraints to continue in the second quarter. Notwithstanding these issues, Reliance Steel expects tons sold to be flat to up 2% in the second quarter compared to the prior quarter.



Moreover, the company expects metal pricing to remain near current levels with the potential for further upside in specific products. Reliance Steel anticipates its average selling price per ton sold for the second quarter to be up 5-7% on a sequential comparison basis.



Factoring in these expectations, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in the band of $4.20-$4.40 for the second quarter.

Price Performance

Reliance Steel’s shares are up 74.5% over a year against the industry’s 91.5% rise.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Reliance Steel currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



