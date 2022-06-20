Reliance Steel (RS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Reliance Steel (RS) closed at $170.10, marking a +1.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the metals service-center company had lost 4.68% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 11.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Reliance Steel as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Reliance Steel to post earnings of $9.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 78.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.58 billion, up 34.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $27.90 per share and revenue of $16.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.13% and +16.59%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Reliance Steel. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Reliance Steel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Reliance Steel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.74, so we one might conclude that Reliance Steel is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

