Reliance Steel (RS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Reliance Steel (RS) closed at $258.26, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the metals service-center company had gained 7.96% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Reliance Steel as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.59, down 27.98% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.86 billion, down 17.51% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.07 per share and revenue of $14.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.51% and -14.26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Reliance Steel. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% higher. Reliance Steel is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Reliance Steel is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.39.

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.