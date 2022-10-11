Reliance Steel (RS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Reliance Steel (RS) closed the most recent trading day at $183.18, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the metals service-center company had lost 5.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 10.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Reliance Steel as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2022. On that day, Reliance Steel is projected to report earnings of $6.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.98%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.18 billion, up 8.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $28.29 per share and revenue of $17.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.89% and +21.14%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Reliance Steel should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. Reliance Steel currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Reliance Steel has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.47 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.46, so we one might conclude that Reliance Steel is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS): Free Stock Analysis Report



