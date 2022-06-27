Reliance Steel (RS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Reliance Steel (RS) closed at $173.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the metals service-center company had lost 15.7% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Reliance Steel as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.02, up 78.26% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.58 billion, up 34.05% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $27.90 per share and revenue of $16.43 billion, which would represent changes of +26.13% and +16.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Reliance Steel should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Reliance Steel currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Reliance Steel's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.71, so we one might conclude that Reliance Steel is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

