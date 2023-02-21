Reliance Steel (RS) Earnings Top Estimates in Q4, Revenues Lag

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS posted profits of $350.5 million or $5.88 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $421.3 million or $6.64 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $5.87 per share. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47.



The company recorded net sales of $3,610.8 million, down 9.5% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,651.8 million. The company’s fourth-quarter shipments were impacted by a seasonal slowdown, including customer holiday-related shutdowns and lower shipping days. Lower prices also hurt its top line.

Volumes and Pricing

Shipments increased 0.8% year over year in the reported quarter. Shipments, however, fell 8.2% on a sequential comparison basis.



Demand in non-residential construction, the company’s biggest market, remained healthy in the reported quarter. The company is optimistic that demand for non-residential construction activity in the key areas in which it operates will remain at healthy levels into the first quarter of 2023.



Reliance Steel also witnessed strength in the semiconductors market in the fourth quarter. Demand across the broader manufacturing sectors that it serves were flat year over year and the company sees stable demand in the first quarter. Demand in energy (oil and natural gas) remained stable year over year in the fourth quarter and the company is cautiously optimistic that demand will improve in the first quarter.



The company also witnessed higher demand for the toll processing services that it provides to the automotive market due to increased production rates by certain automotive OEMs despite the impact of supply-chain challenges. Additionally, demand in commercial aerospace improved during the reported quarter and the company is cautiously optimistic that demand will continue to improve in the first quarter.



Average prices per ton sold in the fourth quarter went down 11.4% year over year to $2,730. It also fell 8.1% sequentially.

FY22 Results

Earnings for full-year 2022 were $29.92 cents per share compared with $21.97 per share a year ago. Net sales rose 20.8% year over year to $17,025 million.

Financials

Reliance Steel ended 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $1,173.4 million, a nearly four-fold year-over-year rise. Long-term debt was $1,139.4 million, down around 31% year over year.



The company generated cash flow from operations of $2,118.6 million in 2022.



Reliance Steel repurchased around 3.5 million shares of its common stock for $630.3 million in 2022.



The company returned $847.4 million to its stockholders in 2022 through share repurchases and dividends.



Reliance Steel has also increased its quarterly dividend by 14.3% to $1.00 per share.

Outlook

Reliance Steel envisions healthy demand trends to continue into the first quarter notwithstanding the current macroeconomic uncertainty, ongoing supply-chain disruptions and geopolitical factors.



The company estimates its tons sold to be up 11-13% in the first quarter compared with the prior quarter. RS also anticipates its average selling price per ton sold to be down 3-5% sequentially in the first quarter.



Reliance Steel expects adjusted earnings per share in the band of $5.40-$5.60 for the first quarter.

Price Performance

Reliance Steel’s shares have gained 41.7% in a year compared with the industry’s 12.1% decline.



