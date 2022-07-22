Reliance Steel (RS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Reliance Steel (RS) closed the most recent trading day at $180.73, moving -1.6% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the metals service-center company had gained 12.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Reliance Steel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Reliance Steel to post earnings of $9.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 79.05%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.58 billion, up 34.05% from the year-ago period.

RS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.50 per share and revenue of $16.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.8% and +16.59%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Reliance Steel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.02% lower within the past month. Reliance Steel is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Reliance Steel has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.93 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.03.

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.