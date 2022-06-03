Reliance Steel (RS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Reliance Steel (RS) closed the most recent trading day at $193.50, moving -1.79% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.64% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the metals service-center company had lost 0.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.73% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Reliance Steel as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Reliance Steel to post earnings of $9.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 78.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.58 billion, up 34.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $27.90 per share and revenue of $16.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.13% and +16.59%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Reliance Steel should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.71% higher. Reliance Steel is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Reliance Steel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.06, which means Reliance Steel is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Metal Products - Distribution industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

