Reliance Steel CEO James Hoffman To Quit; Names Replacement

(RTTNews) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS), a metals service center operator, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Karla Lewis as new Chief Executive Officer, with effect from January 1.

Lewis will succeed James Hoffman who has announced his intention to step down as CEO on December 31. However, Hoffman will continue in the company to serve as Senior Advisor to the CEO until his retirement in December 2023.

Lewis will retain her current role as President, while serving as Reliance's CEO upon her promotion.

Joined in 1992 as Corporate Controller at RS, Lewis has served as CFO from 1999 until January 2021.

