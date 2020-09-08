Reliance Steel Announces Amended, Restated $1.5 Billion Credit Facility - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) announced Tuesday that it has entered into an amended and restated $1.5 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit facility that will replace its existing credit agreement.

The new facility includes an increase option for up to an additional $1.0 billion and allows for prepayments. The facility does not have an outstanding balance. The company intends to use funds borrowed under the facility from time to time for general corporate purposes, growth and stockholder return activities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.