Reliance Steel Amends Credit Facility to Boost Liquidity

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS recently stated that it has entered into an amended and restated $1.5-billion five-year unsecured revolving credit facility. The move will replace the existing credit agreement.

The amended facility enables prepayments and includes an option to increase for up to an additional $1 billion. Reliance Steel plans to use the funds borrowed under the facility for general corporate purpose as well as growth and stockholder return activities.

The company stated that the amended facility along with the net proceeds from its $900 million senior notes offering announced in July has considerably boosted its liquidity position. The move enables the company to successfully operate in unprecedented times and help to execute its capital allocation strategies.

Reliance Steel’s shares have gained 3.4% in the past year against the industry’s 23.9% decline.

In second-quarter 2020 earnings call, Reliance Steel did not provide any specific earnings per share guidance for the third quarter due to macroeconomic uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company expects overall demand to increase slightly in the third quarter from the second-quarter 2020 level. Shipping volumes are also expected to be affected by normal seasonal customer shutdowns and vacation schedules typical in the third quarter.

Further, the company anticipates overall metals pricing in the third quarter to remain in line with current levels. It anticipates gross profit margin to remain near the high end of 28-30%.

