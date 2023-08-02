Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Price Target Increased by 7.35% to 297.84

The average one-year price target for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) has been revised to 297.84 / share. This is an increase of 7.35% from the prior estimate of 277.44 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 273.71 to a high of 321.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.70% from the latest reported closing price of 292.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1210 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reliance Steel & Aluminum. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 6.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RS is 0.35%, a decrease of 0.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 57,033K shares. The put/call ratio of RS is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,819K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 19.44% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,811K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,812K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 21.26% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,538K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 23.85% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 1,437K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 89.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 40.07% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,395K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 22.47% over the last quarter.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 300 locations in 40 states and 13 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2020, Reliance's average order size was $1,910, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.