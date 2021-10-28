Reliance Steel & Aluminum Reports Gain In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $395.7 million, or $6.15 per share. This compares with $97.6 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 85.1% to $3.85 billion from $2.08 billion last year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $395.7 Mln. vs. $97.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.15 vs. $1.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.95 -Revenue (Q3): $3.85 Bln vs. $2.08 Bln last year.

