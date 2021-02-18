Reliance Steel & Aluminum Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $129.6 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $165.6 million, or $2.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported adjusted earnings of $129.7 million or $2.01 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.1% to $2.13 billion from $2.45 billion last year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $129.7 Mln. vs. $165.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.01 vs. $2.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.02 -Revenue (Q4): $2.13 Bln vs. $2.45 Bln last year.

