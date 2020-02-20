Markets
RS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $165.6 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $85.6 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported adjusted earnings of $165.6 million or $2.44 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.8% to $2.45 billion from $2.81 billion last year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $165.6 Mln. vs. $75.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.44 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.73 -Revenue (Q4): $2.45 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.00 to $2.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular