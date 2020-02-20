Reliance Steel & Aluminum Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $165.6 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $85.6 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported adjusted earnings of $165.6 million or $2.44 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.8% to $2.45 billion from $2.81 billion last year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $165.6 Mln. vs. $75.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.44 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.73 -Revenue (Q4): $2.45 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.00 to $2.10

