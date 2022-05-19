Reliance Steel & Aluminum Promotes Stephen Koch To COO

(RTTNews) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) on Thursday said it promoted Senior Vice President, Operations, Stephen P. Koch to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective July 1.

The company said, "Over the past 12 years as SVP, Operations, Reliance has benefited from Steve's strong industry knowledge, passion for operational execution, and exemplary leadership skills."

The company said Michael R. Hynes will be promoted to Senior Vice President, Operations, with effect from the same day.

Current senior vice president, operations, Michael P. Shanley is retiring on December 31, 2022.

