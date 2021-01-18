Markets
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Promotes Karla Lewis As President - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) announced the promotion of Karla Lewis to President. Prior to this, Lewis served as the company's Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Lewis assumed the duties of President on January 15, 2021. Her term as a director also took effect on January 15, 2021, and will expire at the company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Reliance also announced the promotion of Arthur Ajemyan to Vice President, Chief Financial Officer effective January 15, 2021.

The company said David Hannah will retire from the Board and not stand for reelection at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

