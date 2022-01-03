Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Reliance Steel & Aluminum, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$1.6b ÷ (US$9.3b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an ROCE of 19%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 17% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

NYSE:RS Return on Capital Employed January 3rd 2022

In the above chart we have measured Reliance Steel & Aluminum's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Reliance Steel & Aluminum Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Reliance Steel & Aluminum. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 19%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 25%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Reliance Steel & Aluminum thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 126% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about.

