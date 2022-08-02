Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Reliance Steel & Aluminum's (NYSE:RS) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Reliance Steel & Aluminum, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$2.6b ÷ (US$10b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 19% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:RS Return on Capital Employed August 2nd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Reliance Steel & Aluminum compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Reliance Steel & Aluminum's ROCE Trend?

Reliance Steel & Aluminum is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 30%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 23% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Reliance Steel & Aluminum's ROCE

To sum it up, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 191% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Reliance Steel & Aluminum (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

