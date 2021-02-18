Reliance Steel & Aluminum Guides Q1 Earnings Above Estimates; Hikes Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) forecast adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2021 in a range of $3.40 to $3.50.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On February 16, 2021, the Reliance board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6875 per share of common stock, an increase of 10 percent. The dividend is payable on March 26, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 12, 2021.

