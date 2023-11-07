Reliance Steel & Aluminum (FRA:RS6) Price Target Increased by 21.30% to 275.84

The average one-year price target for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (FRA:RS6) has been revised to 275.84 / share. This is an increase of 21.30% from the prior estimate of 227.41 dated August 26, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 261.91 to a high of 291.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.90% from the latest reported closing price of 232.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reliance Steel & Aluminum. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RS6 is 0.36%, an increase of 3.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.88% to 54,310K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,832K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS6 by 1.69% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,783K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,811K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS6 by 0.19% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,518K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS6 by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Yacktman Asset Management holds 1,231K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS6 by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,185K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS6 by 604.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.