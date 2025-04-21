RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM Earnings Preview: Recent $RS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM ($RS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,548,423,645 and earnings of $3.77 per share.

RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM Insider Trading Activity

RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM insiders have traded $RS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KARLA R LEWIS (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 35,028 shares for an estimated $10,617,704 .

. WILLIAM A II SMITH (SVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $2,091,114

MARK V KAMINSKI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,810 shares for an estimated $2,029,448 .

. ARTHUR AJEMYAN (SVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,332 shares for an estimated $2,014,722.

RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM stock to their portfolio, and 296 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

