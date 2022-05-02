Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Reliance Steel (RS) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 7.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $207.46 in the previous session. Reliance Steel has gained 22.2% since the start of the year compared to the -14.1% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the 9.9% return for the Zacks Metal Products - Distribution industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 28, 2022, Reliance Steel reported EPS of $8.42 versus consensus estimate of $7.2 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 2.95%.

For the current fiscal year, Reliance Steel is expected to post earnings of $24.74 per share on $15.5 billion in revenues. This represents a 11.84% change in EPS on a 9.99% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $19.92 per share on $14.12 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -19.49% and -8.94%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Reliance Steel may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Reliance Steel has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 7.5X versus its peer group's average of 6.8X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Reliance Steel currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Reliance Steel fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Reliance Steel shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.