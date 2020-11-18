Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.625 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $121.52, the dividend yield is 2.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RS was $121.52, representing a -0.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $122.17 and a 72.2% increase over the 52 week low of $70.57.

RS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). RS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.11. Zacks Investment Research reports RS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -31.36%, compared to an industry average of -42.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Fidelity (FCPI)

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC)

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RS at 4.74%.

