Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.688 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $165.57, the dividend yield is 1.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RS was $165.57, representing a -8.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $181.21 and a 44.91% increase over the 52 week low of $114.26.

RS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). RS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17.36. Zacks Investment Research reports RS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 156.64%, compared to an industry average of 25.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rs Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RS as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Steel ETF (SLX)

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLF with an increase of 9.02% over the last 100 days. SLX has the highest percent weighting of RS at 5.69%.

