Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.688 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.08% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $165.24, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RS was $165.24, representing a -8.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $181.21 and a 84.87% increase over the 52 week low of $89.38.

RS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). RS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.88. Zacks Investment Research reports RS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 73.63%, compared to an industry average of 60.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RS as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX)

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLX with an increase of 34.91% over the last 100 days. XME has the highest percent weighting of RS at 4.49%.

