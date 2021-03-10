Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.688 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.08% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RS was $146, representing a -0.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.33 and a 106.89% increase over the 52 week low of $70.57.

RS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). RS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.68. Zacks Investment Research reports RS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.38%, compared to an industry average of 19.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to RS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA)

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLX with an increase of 61.71% over the last 100 days. FXZ has the highest percent weighting of RS at 5.11%.

