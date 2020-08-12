Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.625 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $107.02, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RS was $107.02, representing a -12.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $122.17 and a 51.65% increase over the 52 week low of $70.57.

RS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). RS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7. Zacks Investment Research reports RS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -35.42%, compared to an industry average of -22.8%.

This marks the 3rd quarter that RS has paid the same dividend.

Interested in gaining exposure to RS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (SMLF)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNK with an increase of 50.31% over the last 100 days. FXZ has the highest percent weighting of RS at 4.8%.

