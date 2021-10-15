Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) insiders sold US$6.5m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Many Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President & Director, Karla Lewis, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$137 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$146. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 14% of Karla Lewis's stake.

Insiders in Reliance Steel & Aluminum didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:RS Insider Trading Volume October 15th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Reliance Steel & Aluminum insiders own about US$81m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Reliance Steel & Aluminum insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Reliance Steel & Aluminum insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Reliance Steel & Aluminum has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



