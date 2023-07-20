News & Insights

Reliance spin-off Jio Financial's share price set at 261.85 rupees, above estimates

July 20, 2023 — 12:28 am EDT

Written by Chris Thomas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 20 (Reuters) - The share price of Jio Financial Services, the demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries RELI.NS, has been determined at a higher-than-expected 261.85 rupees during a special trading session for the parent company's stock on Thursday.

Reliance's stock was trading at 2,580 rupees apiece on the day, compared to its close of 2,841.85 rupees on Wednesday.

Analysts had estimated the share price of Reliance Strategic Investments, which will be renamed Jio Financial Services, would be valued at between 160 rupees and 190 rupees per share.

