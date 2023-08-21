News & Insights

Reliance spin-off Jio Financial falls 5% in market debut

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

August 21, 2023 — 12:39 am EDT

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Jio Financial Services (JFS) JIOF.NS opened at 262 rupees in its trading debut on Monday and fell as much as 5% to 248.90 rupees, compared with the 261.85 rupees price set in a special trading session last month.

JFS was carved out of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries RELI.NS, India's most valuable company by market capitalisation, to help the oil-to-retail conglomerate expand in the lucrative financial services sector.

