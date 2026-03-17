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Reliance Signs $3 Bln Green Ammonia Supply Deal With Samsung C&T

March 17, 2026 — 06:15 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Reliance Industries [RS] has signed a $3 billion long-term green ammonia supply agreement with Samsung C&T Corporation. This marks one of the world's largest green ammonia offtake deals and a major step in Reliance's clean energy expansion.

The binding agreement runs for 15 years, with supplies scheduled to begin in the second half of fiscal 2029. The deal is expected to support Reliance's growing New Energy platform, which includes renewable power, battery storage, green hydrogen, and downstream green fuel production.

Anant Ambani stated that the partnership supports India's clean-energy ambitions by linking renewable resources with domestic manufacturing capabilities to produce value-added chemicals at scale. The agreement will help expand Reliance's green hydrogen ecosystem and gigafactory network.

Production for the contract will be supported by Reliance's Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar, a 5,000-acre manufacturing hub designed for solar modules, batteries, electrolyzers, and fuel cells under a Make-in-India strategy.

The agreement also aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which targets 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen production by 2030 and aims to establish India as a major exporter of green fuels.

Reliance, chaired by Mukesh Ambani, said the contract provides long-term revenue visibility for its new energy business as the company works toward its target of net carbon neutrality by 2035.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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