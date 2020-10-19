Reliance says India will fully shift to renewable energy in next few decades

NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - India will fully move away from fossil fuels to renewable energy in the next few decades, the chairman of Reliance Industries RELI.NS, operator of the world's biggest refining complex, said on Monday.

Reliance, which operates two giant refineries with a combined capacity of 1.4 million barrels per day in western India, aims to become a net zero carbon company by 2035.

"India is in the right mindset to completely, in the next few decades, move away from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Be Atmanirbhar (self dependent)," Mukesh Ambani said at a book launch event on Monday.

India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, ships in about 80% of its oil needs.

Reliance Group, which works across the oil, telecom and retail sectors, aims to build up a mix of clean and affordable energy with hydrogen, wind, solar, fuel cells and battery power, Ambani told shareholders earlier this year.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((nidhi.verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 49548031; Reuters Messaging: nidhi.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.