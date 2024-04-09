Reliance (RS) Shares Scale 52-Week High: More Room to Run?

Reliance, Inc.'s RS shares touched a new 52-week high of $342.20 on Apr 8, before closing the session at $337.08.



RS has a market capitalization of roughly $19.4 billion and carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



The company’s shares have rallied 37.1% over the past year, outperforming the 4.4% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Driving RS?

Reliance is benefiting from strong underlying demand in its major markets. It anticipates continued healthy demand trends in the first quarter of 2024 despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical issues.



Demand in non-residential construction, the company’s biggest market, saw a notable improvement in 2023, with optimism for continued growth in the first quarter of 2024. Commercial aerospace demand remained strong, supported by defense appropriations. Toll processing services for the automotive sector witnessed growth, with expectations for further improvement. Overall manufacturing demand improved modestly, driven by organic growth investments.



Although the semiconductor market declined due to inventory issues, stability was observed in the fourth quarter. Reliance remains optimistic about long-term prospects, buoyed by the CHIPS Act and investments in capacity expansion in the United States.



The company has been following an aggressive acquisition strategy for a while as part of its core business policy to drive operating results. The acquisitions of Rotax Metals, Admiral Metals and Nu-Tech Precision Metals are in sync with its strategy of investing in high-quality businesses. The acquisition of Southern Steel Supply also expands the company’s reach in the Southern United States and boosts its value-added processing services.



The buyout of Cooksey Iron & Metal Co also boosts Reliance's presence in the fast-growing Southeastern market. Moreover, the acquisition of American Alloy will expand Reliance's product portfolio with specialty carbon steel plates as well as new production capabilities. RS recently acquired all outstanding equity interests of Mid-West Materials, Inc., a leading flat-rolled steel service center. The acquisition bolsters Reliance's presence in the vital Ohio markets crucial for serving North American OEMs.



Reliance also remains committed to boost returns to shareholders. RS returned $479.5 million to shareholders through share repurchases in 2023. Notably, it has bought back around 7.5 million shares worth $1.43 billion in the past three years. RS also increased its quarterly dividend by 10% to $1.10 per share. It generated $525.6 million in cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter and $1.67 billion in 2023, owing to its strong profitability and good working capital management.



The company is expected to continue to gain from strong demand in key markets in the near term. The healthy demand in non-residential construction, strength in the commercial aerospace market and improving demand for toll processing services in the automotive market are expected to aid the company’s performance. Strong demand, stabilizing pricing for many of its products and organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by the company are expected to support its performance in the first quarter of 2024.

Reliance, Inc. Price and Consensus

Reliance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reliance, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Denison Mines Corp. DNN and Innospec Inc. IOSP.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.94, indicating a year-over-year surge of 245.6%. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have gained around 91% in the past year. CRS currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Denison Mines carries a Zacks Rank #1. DNN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 300%. The company’s shares have soared roughly 99% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current-year earnings is pegged at $6.72 per share, indicating a 10.3% year-over-year rise. IOSP, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 10.5%. The company’s shares have gained around 18% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.