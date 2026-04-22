Reliance (RS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Reliance (RS) reported $4.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.5%. EPS of $5.16 for the same period compares to $3.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.63, the EPS surprise was +11.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average selling price per ton sold : $2,414.00 compared to the $2,386.05 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2,414.00 compared to the $2,386.05 average estimate based on three analysts. Shipments (Tons sold) : 1.67 million compared to the 1.63 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.67 million compared to the 1.63 million average estimate based on three analysts. Tons Sold - Stainless steel : 78.2 thousand versus 76.88 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 78.2 thousand versus 76.88 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Tons Sold - Aluminium : 85.1 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 85.42 thousand.

: 85.1 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 85.42 thousand. Tons Sold - Alloy : 33 thousand compared to the 30.97 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 33 thousand compared to the 30.97 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Tons Sold - Carbon steel : 1.38 million compared to the 1.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1.38 million compared to the 1.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales- Carbon Steel : $2.22 billion compared to the $2.09 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year.

: $2.22 billion compared to the $2.09 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.5% year over year. Net Sales- Alloy : $180.6 million versus $162.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change.

: $180.6 million versus $162.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change. Net Sales- Stainless Steel : $539 million versus $533.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.

: $539 million versus $533.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change. Net Sales- Aluminium: $754.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $667.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.6%.

Here is how Reliance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Reliance here>>>

Shares of Reliance have returned +11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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