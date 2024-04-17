Reliance (RS) Price Target Increased by 6.44% to 370.67

The average one-year price target for Reliance (NYSE:RS) has been revised to 370.67 / share. This is an increase of 6.44% from the prior estimate of 348.23 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 353.50 to a high of 399.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.80% from the latest reported closing price of 322.88 / share.

Reliance Declares $1.10 Dividend

On February 13, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share ($4.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2024 received the payment on March 22, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

At the current share price of $322.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.92%, the lowest has been 1.31%, and the highest has been 3.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.42 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reliance. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RS is 0.33%, a decrease of 3.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.94% to 52,237K shares. The put/call ratio of RS is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,799K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 5.66% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,745K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares, representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 6.04% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,463K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 9.02% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,331K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares, representing an increase of 33.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RS by 45.99% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,224K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 85.39% over the last quarter.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Background Information

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 300 locations in 40 states and 13 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2020, Reliance's average order size was $1,910, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours.

