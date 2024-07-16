Reliance (RS) Buys FerrouSouth Assets, Ups Tolling Operations

Reliance, Inc. RS signed an agreement to acquire certain assets of FerrouSouth, a division of Ferragon Corporation based in Iuka, MS. FerrouSouth is renowned for its high-quality flat-rolled steel processing and provides logistics services, including shipping and warehousing, to the rapidly expanding Southeastern market.

Post-acquisition, FerrouSouth operations will function as a division of Feralloy Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance. For the 12 months ending Dec 31, 2023, FerrouSouth’s tolling operations reported annual net sales of approximately $15 million. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. It is expected to close within the next 30 days, subject to customary closing conditions.

Reliance stated that integrating FerrouSouth’s tolling operations will enhance its toll processing capabilities and expand capacity for Feralloy’s existing operations in the Southeastern United States. Reliance anticipates that FerrouSouth’s tolling operations will flourish as part of Feralloy, leveraging Reliance’s extensive scale, strong customer relationships and broad expertise within its family of companies.

In second-quarter 2024, RS anticipates a stronger-than-usual seasonal recovery in demand, despite ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. The company expects a 2.5-4.5% increase in tons sold from the first quarter, with around 2% growth from acquisitions completed on Apr 1, 2024. However, the average selling price per ton sold is expected to drop 1-3%, causing short-term gross profit margin pressure due to higher-cost inventory. As a result, Reliance forecasts adjusted earnings per share of $4.70 to $4.90 for the second quarter.

Reliance currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

