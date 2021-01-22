RELI

Reliance profit jumps as costs fall; revenue slides 21% on oil hit

Contributor
Sachin Ravikumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

Reliance Industries Ltd's profit climbed 12.6% in the last three months of 2020 as its expenses fell, even as the Indian conglomerate recorded a sharp drop in revenue at its dominant oil-to-chemicals business.

Adds details

BENGALURU, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd's RELI.NS profit climbed 12.6% in the last three months of 2020 as its expenses fell, even as the Indian conglomerate recorded a sharp drop in revenue at its dominant oil-to-chemicals business.

Reliance said on Friday its consolidated profit rose to 131.01 billion rupees ($1.79 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 116.40 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 110.09 billion rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reliance, which operates the world's largest refining complex, said revenue from the oil-to-chemicals division fell nearly 30% in the quarter from a year earlier. The business houses Reliance's oil refining and petrochemicals operations.

Total expenses fell 22%, while Reliance's overall revenue from operations slid 21% to 1.24 trillion rupees.

($1 = 73.0200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RELI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More