Reliance profit hit by oil business weakness in Sept quarter

BENGALURU, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd's RELI.NS profit fell 15% in the September quarter as the coronavirus crisis crushed demand at its dominant oil refining and petrochemicals businesses.

Reliance said on Friday consolidated profit slipped to 95.67 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30 from 112.62 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected 85.48 billion rupees, Refinitiv data showed.

Refining revenue dipped 36%, said Reliance, which operates the world's biggest oil refining complex. Petrochemicals revenue fell 23%.

Meanwhile, Reliance's Jio telecom unit - India's largest by subscribers - continued to be a bright spot as revenue surged 33%.

Overall, revenue from operations for Reliance slid 24% to 1.16 trillion rupees.

($1 = 73.9430 Indian rupees)

