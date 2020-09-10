Reliance offers Amazon $20 bln stake in retail arm -Bloomberg News
BENGALURU, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS is offering to sell a roughly $20 billion stake in its retail arm to Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, BloombergQuint reported on Thursday, citing Bloomberg News.
(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
