Reliance offers Amazon $20 bln stake in retail arm -Bloomberg News

BENGALURU, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS is offering to sell a roughly $20 billion stake in its retail arm to Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, BloombergQuint reported on Thursday, citing Bloomberg News.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.