Reliance offers Amazon $20 bln stake in retail arm -Bloomberg News

BENGALURU, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS is offering to sell a roughly $20 billion stake in its retail arm to Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, BloombergQuint reported on Thursday, citing Bloomberg News.

