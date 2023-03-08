Reliance Jio's Radisys to buy Mimosa Networks for $60 mln

BENGALURU, March 9 (Reuters) - Radisys Corp, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS owned Jio Platforms, will buy Mimosa Networks from U.S.-based IT services company Airspan Networks Holdings Inc MIMO.A for $60 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis, the companies said on Thursday.

