Reliance Jio top spender in India's $19 bln 5G spectrum auction

NEW DELHI, Aug 1(Reuters) - Reliance Industries' RELI.NS Jio emerged as the biggest spender in India's $19 billion 5G spectrum auction, with the top telco player winning airwaves worth $11 billion to scale up its wireless network across the world's no.2 mobile market.

The country's telecoms minister said that companies bought 71% of a total 72 GHz spectrum for sale in India's 5G auction, which concluded on Monday and also saw participation from Jio rivals Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS and Vodafone Idea VODA.NS, as well as a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd ADEL.NS.

Airtel and Vodafone won spectrum worth $5.4 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively.

India's government aims to begin the rollout of 5G - which it says can provide data speeds about 10 times faster than 4G - by October this year.

Globally, the next generation network is seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

Adani purchased airwaves worth nearly $27 million.

