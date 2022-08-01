Reliance Jio top spender in India's $19 bln 5G spectrum auction

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

Reliance Industries' Jio emerged as the biggest spender in India's $19 billion 5G spectrum auction, with the top telco player winning airwaves worth $11 billion to scale up its wireless network across the world's no.2 mobile market.

Adds details on spending by telcos

NEW DELHI, Aug 1(Reuters) - Reliance Industries' RELI.NS Jio emerged as the biggest spender in India's $19 billion 5G spectrum auction, with the top telco player winning airwaves worth $11 billion to scale up its wireless network across the world's no.2 mobile market.

The country's telecoms minister said that companies bought 71% of a total 72 GHz spectrum for sale in India's 5G auction, which concluded on Monday and also saw participation from Jio rivals Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS and Vodafone Idea VODA.NS, as well as a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd ADEL.NS.

Airtel and Vodafone won spectrum worth $5.4 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively.

India's government aims to begin the rollout of 5G - which it says can provide data speeds about 10 times faster than 4G - by October this year.

Globally, the next generation network is seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

Adani purchased airwaves worth nearly $27 million.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Kirsten Donovan)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters