Reliance Jio to launch $12 internet phones in India

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

July 03, 2023 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by Ashna Teresa Britto for Reuters ->

July 3 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS said on Monday it is set to launch a new internet-enabled phone priced at 999 rupees ($12.19).

($1 = 81.9510 Indian rupees)

