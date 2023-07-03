Reliance Jio to launch $12 internet phones in India

July 3 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS said on Monday it is set to launch a new internet-enabled phone priced at 999 rupees ($12.19).

($1 = 81.9510 Indian rupees)

