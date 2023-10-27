Reliance Industries second-quarter profit misses on fall in crude prices

(Adds details on results throughout)

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - India's most valuable company Reliance Industries reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday as a fall in crude prices hit revenue from fuel sales and hurt its mainstay oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said its consolidated profit rose to 173.94 billion Indian rupees ($2.09 billion) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from 136.56 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of 184.63 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

A sharp 14% reduction in crude oil prices from the same quarter a year earlier resulted in lower price realisation for products, Reliance said.

"Crude oil benchmarks declined year-over-year due to macro-economic headwinds on high interest rates, lower industrial activities and sentiments shifting from risk premium to fundamentals," according to the company.

Reliance's revenue from operations rose 1.3% to 2.35 trillion rupees, mainly constrained by a 7.3% fall in O2C business revenue.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio Infocomm, India's biggest telecom carrier by subscribers, reported its slowest profit growth in seven quarters on Friday, hurt by higher expenses and a lack of recent tariff hikes. ($1 = 83.2325 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: RELIANCE INDUSTRIES RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX)

