Reliance Industries Reports Higher Q3 FY26 Profit On Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Reliance Industries Limited (RELIANCE.NS) on Friday reported a steady financial performance for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, supported by growth across its digital, energy and retail businesses.

Revenue saw a 10 percent increase compared to last year, hitting INR 293,829 crore, up from INR 267,186 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

EBITDA for this quarter rose by 6.1 percent to INR 50,932 crore, and profit after tax, alongside profit from associates and joint ventures, nudged up by 1.6 percent to INR 22,290 crore.

Jio Platforms is gaining traction, with EBITDA up 16.4 percent year-on-year at INR 19,303 crore, thanks to over 250 million 5G subscribers and more than 25 million fixed broadband customers.

The oil-to-chemicals division reported an EBITDA of INR 16,507 crore, a 14.6 percent rise, fueled by better fuel margins and higher volumes from Jio-bp. Reliance Retail's EBITDA grew 1.3 percent to reach INR 6,915 crore, thanks to a quick boost in hyper-local deliveries.

RELIANCE.NS closed Friday's trading at INR 1,457.90 down INR 0.90 or 0.06 percent on the National Stock Exchange.

